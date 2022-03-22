News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Calls made to remove car which has been stuck in tree for months

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:19 PM March 22, 2022
A car has been left in the B1150 Norwich Road close to Horstead.

A car has been left in the B1150 Norwich Road close to Horstead. - Credit: Jax Matthews

Calls have been made for a car which has been stuck in a tree for four months to be removed.

People in the area around the B1150 Norwich Road near Horstead say they have no idea how the car got there, but now want it taken down.

It is the second incident of an abandoned car reported in a matter of days after an Audi was left stranded on the verge of the A47 close to the Easton Roundabout.

It is unknown how the car managed to crash on the verge.

An Audi has been left stuck on the verge of the A47 near Easton Roundabout. - Credit: Archant

Jax Matthews, who lives Horstead, said: "It’s certainly started a good few conversations in the community and on social media.

"There's even been some suggestions saying that if it remains there until next Christmas it should be decorated.

"I think it’s about time it was removed as it’s not the best advertisement for a Broadland village." 

Police, Norfolk County Council and Broadland District Council were approached for comment but it is unclear what action will be taken to remove the vehicle.

