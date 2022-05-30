North Norfolk footpath to close for four weeks for resurfacing works

Butts Lane in Sheringham, between Cranfield Road and the A1082 Holway Road, will close from Monday, June 6. - Credit: Google Maps

A north Norfolk footpath will close for four weeks while resurfacing works are under way.

Butts Lane in Sheringham, between Cranfield Road and the A1082 Holway Road, will close from Monday, June 6.

The work, costing £32,500, will involve levelling the existing surface and the construction of an unsealed granite path surface throughout the length of the route.

Norfolk County Council cut back vegetation in advance of the bird nesting season to prepare for the works.

Finger posts will also be installed at either end of the footpath.

The work is being carried out by the council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors following feedback from trail users.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The result will mean the route is more accessible all year round for people walking along the path.

"The County Council thanks people for their patience while this surface improvement work is carried out."

There will not be a diversion due to a lack of suitable alternatives.