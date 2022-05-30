News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

North Norfolk footpath to close for four weeks for resurfacing works

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:37 PM May 30, 2022
Butts Lane in Sheringham, between Cranfield Road and the A1082 Holway Road, will close from Monday, June 6.

Butts Lane in Sheringham, between Cranfield Road and the A1082 Holway Road, will close from Monday, June 6. - Credit: Google Maps

A north Norfolk footpath will close for four weeks while resurfacing works are under way.

Butts Lane in Sheringham, between Cranfield Road and the A1082 Holway Road, will close from Monday, June 6.

The work, costing £32,500, will involve levelling the existing surface and the construction of an unsealed granite path surface throughout the length of the route.

Norfolk County Council cut back vegetation in advance of the bird nesting season to prepare for the works. 

Finger posts will also be installed at either end of the footpath.

The work is being carried out by the council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors following feedback from trail users.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The result will mean the route is more accessible all year round for people walking along the path.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family finds 'biggest piece of amber in years' on north Norfolk coast
  2. 2 Two injured in 'significant' house fire
  3. 3 More roads in Norwich set for closure as major revamp continues
  1. 4 Gorleston police officer nearly caught on Hunted after returning to Norfolk
  2. 5 18-year-old dead and five hospitalised after house fire
  3. 6 Carriageway of A11 remains closed after serious two-vehicle crash
  4. 7 Learner drove dad’s Bentley on Prince of Wales Road at 4am while drunk
  5. 8 Landlord retires after running NR3 pub for 35 years
  6. 9 'My wedding planner cancelled on me six days before my big day'
  7. 10 Bid lodged to replace GP surgery with homes

"The County Council thanks people for their patience while this surface improvement work is carried out."

There will not be a diversion due to a lack of suitable alternatives.

North Norfolk News
Sheringham News

Don't Miss

The A47 is currently closed at North Tuddenham after a crash on the A47. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it was closed for six hours due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Static caravans outside of the car park of the Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant

Broads Authority

Broads Authority moves to prosecute pub over caravans - again

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Rear of Mulberry House, a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham for £795,000

See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon