Norfolk morning traffic: City road gridlocked as A47 woes continue

Published: 8:57 AM June 8, 2021

Roadworks are once again causing major delays in and around Norwich this morning.

Lane closures from ongoing works on the A47 are adding 15 minutes or more onto travel times in both directions between Thickthorn and Trowse.

Those delays won't have been helped by an accident at Thickthorn this morning, involving two cars.

Another works project in the city means Thorpe Road is closed, causing tailbacks along the A147 Riverside Road all the way back to St Crispins Road.

And things are also moving slowly on the A11 Newmarket Road as people try to access the south west of the city.

Elsewhere, a crash on the A1066 east of Thetford saw the road closed briefly, but traffic is now coping fairly well.

Drivers were initially advised to avoid the area and use the smaller roads near Shadwell and Riddlesworth instead, though this would have been tricky for larger vehicles.

There was a collision on the NDR at Thorpe End earlier this morning, but traffic sensors show that one has been cleared up.

But overall it's set to be another day of delays and frustration as traffic piles up in areas heavy with roadworks once again.

