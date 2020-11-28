Breaking
People released from car after crash closes road
Published: 3:41 PM November 28, 2020 Updated: 4:02 PM November 28, 2020
- Credit: Google
A road is closed after people were released from a car following a crash on a busy north Norfolk road.
The A148 at Bodham, between Sheringham and Holt, has closed after a crash just before 3pm.
Norfolk Police advised on Twitter that the road is “fully closed” and that drivers should “avoid the area and find an alternative route.”
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from Holt and Cromer were in attendance.
The AA reports that heavy traffic has built up and the road is closed westbound from Gypsies' Lane to Avenue Road.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus