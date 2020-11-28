News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

People released from car after crash closes road

person

Noah Vickers

Published: 3:41 PM November 28, 2020    Updated: 4:02 PM November 28, 2020
The A148 at Bodham

The A148 at Bodham. - Credit: Google

A road is closed after people were released from a car following a crash on a busy north Norfolk road.

The A148 at Bodham, between Sheringham and Holt, has closed after a crash just before 3pm.

Norfolk Police advised on Twitter that the road is “fully closed” and that drivers should “avoid the area and find an alternative route.”

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from Holt and Cromer were in attendance.

The AA reports that heavy traffic has built up and the road is closed westbound from Gypsies' Lane to Avenue Road.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?

Noah Vickers

person

Whale washes up off Norfolk coast

Chris Bishop

person

Four men caught at £2m Norfolk cannabis factory

Peter Walsh

person

More than 50 pupils sent home after student tests positive

Chris Bishop

person
Comments powered by Disqus