Published: 3:41 PM November 28, 2020 Updated: 4:02 PM November 28, 2020

A road is closed after people were released from a car following a crash on a busy north Norfolk road.

The A148 at Bodham, between Sheringham and Holt, has closed after a crash just before 3pm.

Norfolk Police advised on Twitter that the road is “fully closed” and that drivers should “avoid the area and find an alternative route.”

@NorthNorfPolice and @NSRAPT are on scene at an RTC on the A148 Bodham the road is fully closed please avoid the area and find an alternative route #norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) November 28, 2020

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from Holt and Cromer were in attendance.

The AA reports that heavy traffic has built up and the road is closed westbound from Gypsies' Lane to Avenue Road.