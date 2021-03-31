Emergency closure of busy A146 road to remove 'dangerous overhanging tree'

Published: 4:18 PM March 31, 2021

A busy road will be temporarily closed with traffic diverted for emergency repairs to remove a partially fallen tree.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out the removal works with the A146 closed at Barnby and North Cove from 9.30am for "around four hours" on Thursday, April 1.

With the road temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely” while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: "The road closure is required to safely remove a partially fallen tree, which is currently overhanging the carriageway.

"For the duration of the road closure, traffic will be diverted via A146, A1117, A47, A143, A146 and vice versa."

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses and BorderBus services are being warned of the emergency road closure.

A spokesman said: "To allow for urgent remedial work on an overhanging tree which is considered dangerous the A146 Beccles Road at Barnby and North Cove will be closed on Thursday, April 1 from 9.30am to 2pm affecting our X2, X21 and X22 Coastlink services.

"We will be unable to serve any part of Carlton Colville during this closure."

A BorderBus spokesman said the 146 will be closed "between North Cove and Carlton Crown" with 146 buses "not able to serve stops at Carlton Crown and the Transport Museum."

