Bus firms cancel services with more snow to come

Published: 9:36 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 9:38 PM February 8, 2021

Several bus services across Norfolk and Waveney have been cancelled for Tuesday – with more potentially to come. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Norfolk and Waveney's bus operators have cut a number of their services for Tuesday due to the ongoing snowfall in the county.

Freezing temperatures and snow brought by Storm Darcy saw the region covered in a white blanket on Monday, with forecasters predicting more will fall over the next few days.

A Met Office weather warning for snow is in place until Wednesday night, while issues caused by ice are likely to continue for at least a couple of days more.

The forecast has caused Konectbus to make decisions about its operation on Tuesday, February 9, with four routes either cancelled or altered.

Snow is still coming down locally and expected to persist overnight. We have done a late assessment of some routes ahead of the morning, updates to follow momentarily. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) February 8, 2021

Services 17 and 81 have been cancelled due to snow drifts and impassable roads, while the 12 service will also not run because the usual reversing and turning spots are affected by the weather.

Meanwhile, route 8 has been changed and will not serve Orchid Avenue, Lavender Grove, George Eliot Way or Middlemarch Road in Toftwood on Tuesday. The firm said it will "do its best to serve the rest of the route".

In a tweet, Konectbus said: "Any updates further to those below (routes 8, 12, 17, 81) will be posted tomorrow. Until we are able to see the state of roads in the morning it is very difficult to predict, as always we’ll do our best to get to you."

It is not the only operator which has cut services, as Sanders Coaches has said it will not run any school buses on Tuesday.

❄SNOW DAY ❄



All local bus services and school services have been suspended today due to the weather and road conditions.



Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused and look forward to seeing you again in the near future.#staysafe #simondslocalbus #snow — Simonds Local Bus Service (@SimondsLocalBus) February 8, 2021

A notice on the Holt-based firm's website on Monday evening said it "currently intends to run a full 55/X55 and 44/X44 timetable until 6.15pm from Norwich".

It added that Sanders would update its website and social media channels should there be any changes.

Simonds Buses of Diss cancelled all local and school services on Monday due to road conditions, but had yet to announce its plans for Tuesday as of 9.15pm on Monday.

Beccles-based BorderBus also chose not to operate any services on Monday, but said in a notice on its website that staff "will be out on Tuesday morning checking the roads again, and will update Twitter and the website accordingly".