Norfolk trains replaced by buses for week of swing bridge repair work
- Credit: National Rail
Buses will replace trains for more than a week of repair works on bridges in east Norfolk.
The structures at Reedham and Somerleyton will be closed for nine days in late October.
The bridges have been carrying trains over Norfolk's waterways for more than 100 years, while opening to allow large vessels to pass, and internal parts have become unreliable.
Network Rail will replace these parts to make the bridges less likely to develop faults, reducing the need for regular maintenance.
For the work to be carried out, a section of the railway will be closed, meaning replacement buses will run between Norwich and Lowestoft from October 22 and 30.
Work will also take place at Oulton Broad swing bridge between October 22 and 23. Buses will run these days between Halesworth and Lowestoft.
River access for boats will be limited while the work takes place but there will be short windows of opportunity to open the bridges during closures.
Further work on the three bridges will take place in spring 2023.