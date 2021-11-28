News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bus diversions for several weeks due to resurfacing works on A47

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:00 AM November 28, 2021
First Bus Diversions

Bus routes between Hardwick and Downham Road Roundabout will be diverted while resurfacing works take place - Credit: Google

Bus diversions will be in place for several weeks due to A47 resurfacing works.

Resurfacing between Hardwick and Downham Road roundabouts will mean bus stops along the A47 at Narborough and Middleton will not be served while the work is taking place.

The work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am from Monday, November 29 to Monday, December 20.

Buses will be diverted via the A1122, the A134 and A10 in both directions. 

First Bus has apologised for any disruption to journeys. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk
King's Lynn News

