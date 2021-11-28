Bus diversions for several weeks due to resurfacing works on A47

Bus routes between Hardwick and Downham Road Roundabout will be diverted while resurfacing works take place - Credit: Google

Bus diversions will be in place for several weeks due to A47 resurfacing works.

Resurfacing between Hardwick and Downham Road roundabouts will mean bus stops along the A47 at Narborough and Middleton will not be served while the work is taking place.

🚧 A47 Middleton



Due to overnight resurfacing works Excel buses will be on diversion after 8pm from Monday. Middleton and Narborough will not be served during these times. Please see our website for full details. We are sorry for any disruption caused. https://t.co/m1ObS3qJqJ pic.twitter.com/mot9ZNgsk0 — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) November 26, 2021

The work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am from Monday, November 29 to Monday, December 20.

Buses will be diverted via the A1122, the A134 and A10 in both directions.

First Bus has apologised for any disruption to journeys.

