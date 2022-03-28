'Significant disruption' to buses in Norfolk due to driver Covid cases

Bus services in Norfolk are affected by drivers absent with Covid. - Credit: Steve Adams

A number of bus services have been cancelled or diverted in Norfolk due to Covid cases among drivers.

Konectbus has said its 501 and 502 routes from Norwich Park and Ride are facing "significant disruption" today (March 28) due to "very a high number of staff absent with Covid".

Its 3 and 6 services services have also been affected.

The 9.45am bus on route 3 and the 11am bus on route 6 are unable to run.

Both services are between Watton and Norwich

Konectbus said that this is also "due to a very high number of drivers absent with Covid".

Nationally, 612,084 people tested positive for Covid in the week leading up to March 25, compared to 534,747 the previous week.

