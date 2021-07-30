Burst main could cause water problems in town all morning

Published: 7:09 AM July 30, 2021

Police were on the scene of a burst water main in the early hours of the morning in Downham Market, on Friday, July 30. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

A burst water main in a town could cause disruptions to travel and water pressure this morning.

Police were at the scene of a burst water main in the early hours of the morning in Downham Market, on Friday, July 30.

In a tweet at around 2am, King's Lynn Police wrote that Anglian Water were also in attendance, as they attempted to fix the leak in Cannon Square.

They wrote: “Police are currently on scene at a burst water main in Cannon Square, Downham Market. Anglian Water are on scene trying to fix the leak. Water maybe affected In the area. This may cause delays in the morning #PC421.”

Police are currently on scene at a burst water main in Cannon Square, Downham Market. Anglian Water are on scene trying to fix the leak. Water maybe affected In the area. This may cause delays in the morning #PC421 pic.twitter.com/5cNr7ngdvL — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) July 30, 2021

On Anglian Water’s live incident map, it reports that residents in the area may experience very low water pressure or not water at all.

You may also want to watch:

But engineers are currently working to get it fixed to get the water supply back to normal as soon as possible.

Supply should be restored by around 1pm today.