Road closed and buses diverted due to burst water main in village

A road in Barnham Broom is closed this week due to a burst water main.

Norwich Road in the village is estimated to be closed until January 17 to allow engineers to fix the problem.

There is a diversion in place via Church Lane in Barford.

The repair work will affect Konectbus route three and buses will be diverted via Spur Road after the post office stop.

Anglian Water has said that if residents find the problem in the area has got worse, they should contact the company.

The company has also warned that there may be a loss of water supply or low pressure, and water may appear cloudy or discoloured.