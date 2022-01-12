News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed and buses diverted due to burst water main in village

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:42 AM January 12, 2022
Norwich Road in Barnham Broom, Norfolk

Norwich Road in Barnham Broom, Norfolk - Credit: Google

A road in Barnham Broom is closed this week due to a burst water main.

Norwich Road in the village is estimated to be closed until January 17 to allow engineers to fix the problem. 

There is a diversion in place via Church Lane in Barford.

The repair work will affect Konectbus route three and buses will be diverted via Spur Road after the post office stop. 

Bus stops in Cock Street in Barford cannot be served and passengers must use the stops on the B1108. 

Anglian Water has said that if residents find the problem in the area has got worse, they should contact the company.

The company has also warned that there may be a loss of water supply or low pressure, and water may appear cloudy or discoloured. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 Woman dies following concerns over her safety
  3. 3 Parents pay tribute to 'lovely' son who died unexpectedly
  1. 4 Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich
  2. 5 'I feel like a leper' - Unvaccinated woman tells of jab status reaction
  3. 6 'He's been shot' - moment councillor reveals ex-mayor's shooting
  4. 7 Town rocked by shooting of former mayor
  5. 8 Man in 30s suffers serious injuries to head and body after attack
  6. 9 'Unmissable' barn conversion goes up for sale for £950,000
  7. 10 Horse dies after being hit by lorry and car on A11
Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Car crashes on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Nurse with Covid vaccine

Coronavirus

Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of...

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Bonnie Marsh, from Dereham, who has died at the age of four. She is pictured with her dog, Coco

Family's emotional tribute to 'cheeky' Bonnie, four, after sudden death

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Barista Buoy, a converted Tuk Tuk selling Strangers Coffee, was awarded a temporary pitch on Gorlest

Seven walks to try in Norfolk – with a coffee pit-stop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon