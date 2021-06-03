Burst pipe closes road in Great Yarmouth area

Published: 7:42 AM June 3, 2021 Updated: 8:48 AM June 3, 2021

A road has been closed in the Great Yarmouth area following a burst water pipe. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Road closures have been put in place in the Great Yarmouth area following a burst water pipe.

Police are assisting with the road closures on Mill Road, Burgh Castle, while Essex & Suffolk Water repairs a burst pipe.

Fire were also on the scene earlier this morning with an appliance from Gorleston.

On Norfolk's Fire log it said: "One appliance from Gorleston attended flooding caused by a burst water main on Mill Road. The crew removed water from a property and handed over to the water board."

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

In a tweet Norfolk Police wrote: “@GYarmouthPolice are assisting with road closures of Mill Lane #BurghCastle whilst the water company deal with a burst pipe please find an alternative route #norfolkroads.”

First Norwich’s number 5 service is currently unable to reach Cherry Tree Holiday Park, due to the burst water pipe.

In a tweet they wrote: “Due to a burst water pipe and road closure we are unable to serve Cherry Tree Holiday Park. From White Horse roundabout via Beccles Road, to Belton, Step Short and returning to normal route at Butt Lane.”