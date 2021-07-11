Road in Bungay to be closed for water main repairs

Published: 10:01 AM July 11, 2021

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close a section of Broad Street in Bungay as waterworks are carried out.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out from Wednesday, July 14 to Friday, July 16.

With the works being carried out by Essex And Suffolk Water, a section of Broad Street, Bungay will be closed to allow for repairs to a water main.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses service are being warned of the diversion, with the closure "affecting outbound journeys to Bungay only."

A post on the First bus website said: "Journeys to Bungay will operate as usual to the roundabout at the top of Broad Street and then divert via Homersfield and Flixton.

"Journeys towards Norwich are unaffected.

"Passengers are advised that this diversion is likely to add extra time to their journey."

