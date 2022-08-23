News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays expected as key Attleborough road closes for electrical works

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:20 AM August 23, 2022
Buckenham Road in Attleborough is to close.

Delays are to be expected in a south Norfolk town as an essential road closes for electrical works.

Buckenham Road in Attleborough will see two closures over the next month, with those living nearby fearing heavy congestion as Hargham Road in Old Buckenham currently has temporary traffic lights in place, limiting access to the town centre.

The road is currently closed near Borough Lane, until Thursday, August 25, to allow UK Power Networks to install a new electricity service connection.

It will then close again from Tuesday, August 30, to Friday, September 2, as work is completed.

A signed diversion will be in place via Leys Lane, Hargham Road, the High Street, Exchange Street, Surrogate Street, The Green and back on to Hargham Road.

Temporary traffic lights in Hargham Road will last until Thursday, August 25, as water works are carried out.


