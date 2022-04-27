Updated
Drivers urged to avoid road in King's Lynn due to broken rail crossing
Published: 9:14 AM April 27, 2022
Updated: 9:44 AM April 27, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Drivers were being urged to avoid a road in King's Lynn due to a broken a rail crossing.
The railway crossing at Tennyson Avenue was reported as broken this morning.
Motorists were being asked to avoid the area while it was repaired.
The rail crossing is now functioning as normal and the road has been reopened.
This was the second time the crossing has broken in less than a week. Drivers were asked to avoid the road on Saturday April 23.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.