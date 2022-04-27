News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Drivers urged to avoid road in King's Lynn due to broken rail crossing

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:14 AM April 27, 2022
Updated: 9:44 AM April 27, 2022
Drivers are being urged to avoid a broken rail crossing in King’s Lynn.  

Drivers are being urged to avoid a broken rail crossing in King’s Lynn. - Credit: Google Maps

Drivers were being urged to avoid a road in King's Lynn due to a broken a rail crossing. 

The railway crossing at Tennyson Avenue was reported as broken this morning.

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area while it was repaired.

The rail crossing is now functioning as normal and the road has been reopened.

This was the second time the crossing has broken in less than a week. Drivers were asked to avoid the road on Saturday April 23.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Linda and Pete Langridge

Family left 'in limbo' after dog drowns in the Broads

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Burnham Market

Cost of Living

How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge.The front entrance.Pub of the week.Picture: James Bass

7 of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Wherry Hotel

New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants

Derin Clark

person