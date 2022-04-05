Broken rail causes train travel problems in Norfolk

A broken rail at Brundall Gardens has caused disruption to travel between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft Tuesday afternoon - Credit: Archant

A broken rail in Brundall, near Norwich, caused disruption to train travel this afternoon.

A number of services were cancelled between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Services were unable to run on these routes until the rail was replaced.

Network Rail engineers were called to the scene to fix the broken rail.

It was repaired by about 1.30pm and train services have now resumed.

Greater Anglia tickets were accepted on local buses amid the disruption.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman has said: "Due to a track defect at Brundall Gardens, some services have been cancelled.

"Network Rail engineers are currently on site.

"Anyone who has been delayed more than 15 minutes can claim delay repay at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay.

"Customers can also use their tickets on local buses."

Travel from Norwich to London Liverpool Street is also experiencing delays due to a train fault between Colchester and Marks Tey.

According to a Greater Anglia tweet, the driver and fleet team have been "trying to rectify the fault which has so far been unsuccessful.

"A rescue unit has been sourced from Colchester which will be departing shortly towards the faulty train."

