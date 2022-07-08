News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heavy delays on A47 after lorry breaks down at roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:39 PM July 8, 2022
Updated: 2:15 PM July 8, 2022
A lorry has broken down at Honingham roundabout on the A47, causing heavy congestion

Drivers are facing heavy delays on the A47 due to a broken down articulated lorry.

Police are currently at the scene at Honingham roundabout where the incident happened.

There is heavy congestion building from the roundabout along the A47.

It is backed up all the way to Hockering.

Delays of up to 15 minutes have been reported.

Police are on scene dealing with traffic management.


