News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 at Lynn closed due to broken-down lorry

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:06 PM March 8, 2022
A broken-down lorry has blocked the A47 near King's Lynn

A broken-down lorry has blocked the A47 near King's Lynn - Credit: Norfolk Police

The A47 is currently blocked near King's Lynn due to a broken-down lorry.

Police are currently on the scene on the Saddlebow flyover.

The lorry is losing oil, making the road very slippery near the Southgates roundabout.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and divert via Hardwick.

There is currently no access on the flyover.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News
A47 News

Don't Miss

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Metcalf Smith, who took her own life in April 2021

Mother's warning after solicitor took own life amid perimenopause struggles

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The new landlords at The Crown at Gayton. From left, Charlotte Borley, Lewis Petch and Paul and Magg

Pub featured on Four in a Bed taken over by locals

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A legacy to help others: Edward Lord died after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer during lockdown

Obituary

Obituary: 36-year-old who brought forward his wedding after diagnosis

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon