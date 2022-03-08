A47 at Lynn closed due to broken-down lorry

A broken-down lorry has blocked the A47 near King's Lynn - Credit: Norfolk Police

The A47 is currently blocked near King's Lynn due to a broken-down lorry.

Police are currently on the scene on the Saddlebow flyover.

The lorry is losing oil, making the road very slippery near the Southgates roundabout.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and divert via Hardwick.

There is currently no access on the flyover.

