Gas lorry crashes into ditch

The gas tanker being recovered by a crane - Credit: Contributed

A road is closed after a gas lorry crashed into a ditch.

Lodge Lane in Bressingham, south Norfolk, is currently blocked and police officers are at the scene.

Police were called at 8.41am and fire crews from Diss and Harleston also attended.

Ginny White, who lives in Lodge Lane, said the Calor Gas lorry was going down the road she lives on when it skidded off the road and into the ditch.

A crane is being used to remove the lorry from the ditch.

A resident who lives in Lodge Lane, who does not want to be named, said: "No gritters go up Lodge Lane, this is just typical of what we mean when we say these roads are totally unsuitable for heavy vehicles.

"I hope the driver is okay."

