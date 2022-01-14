News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Gas lorry crashes into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:12 PM January 14, 2022
Calor gas lorry, Lodge Lane, Bressingham

The gas tanker being recovered by a crane - Credit: Contributed

A road is closed after a gas lorry crashed into a ditch.

Lodge Lane in Bressingham, south Norfolk, is currently blocked and police officers are at the scene.

Police were called at 8.41am and fire crews from Diss and Harleston also attended. 

Calor gas lorry, Lodge Lane, Bressingham

The Calor Gas lorry stuck in a ditch on Lodge Lane - Credit: Contributed

Ginny White, who lives in Lodge Lane, said the Calor Gas lorry was going down the road she lives on when it skidded off the road and into the ditch. 

A crane is being used to remove the lorry from the ditch. 

Calor gas lorry, Lodge Lane, Bressingham

The Calor Gas lorry stuck in a ditch on Lodge Lane - Credit: Contributed

A resident who lives in Lodge Lane, who does not want to be named, said: "No gritters go up Lodge Lane, this is just typical of what we mean when we say these roads are totally unsuitable for heavy vehicles.

"I hope the driver is okay."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
  3. 3 Father goes on trial accused of murdering his baby daughter
  1. 4 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
  2. 5 Norwich city centre shake-up agreed despite fears it will drive people away
  3. 6 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
  4. 7 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
  5. 8 Council privately plans to sell golf club it spent £10m on for just £2m
  6. 9 Speculation mounts over future of city's Debenhams store
  7. 10 Person taken to hospital after farm vehicle crashes into wall
Norfolk Live News
Diss News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ffolkes pub and hotel is getting a permanent Feast and Play building and hot tub cabins. 

Food and Drink

Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A retired farm worker died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard. Photo:

Parents pay tribute to 'lovely' son who died unexpectedly

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon