Gas lorry crashes into ditch
- Credit: Contributed
A road is closed after a gas lorry crashed into a ditch.
Lodge Lane in Bressingham, south Norfolk, is currently blocked and police officers are at the scene.
Police were called at 8.41am and fire crews from Diss and Harleston also attended.
Ginny White, who lives in Lodge Lane, said the Calor Gas lorry was going down the road she lives on when it skidded off the road and into the ditch.
A crane is being used to remove the lorry from the ditch.
A resident who lives in Lodge Lane, who does not want to be named, said: "No gritters go up Lodge Lane, this is just typical of what we mean when we say these roads are totally unsuitable for heavy vehicles.
"I hope the driver is okay."
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 2 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
- 3 Father goes on trial accused of murdering his baby daughter
- 4 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
- 5 Norwich city centre shake-up agreed despite fears it will drive people away
- 6 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
- 7 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
- 8 Council privately plans to sell golf club it spent £10m on for just £2m
- 9 Speculation mounts over future of city's Debenhams store
- 10 Person taken to hospital after farm vehicle crashes into wall