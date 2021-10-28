Norfolk Coast Path to close for eight weeks for resurfacing
- Credit: Google
The Norfolk Coast Path between Brancaster Staithe and The Drove at Burnham Deepdale is to be closed to allow for resurfacing work to be completed.
Resurfacing work is due to begin on Monday, November 1, and will take eight weeks to complete.
The resurfacing will involve levelling out the current surface of the path, reestablishing the width and laying a new unsealed granite surface which will be between 1.2m and 1.5m wide.
It is hoped the improvements will help the route’s accessibility and biodiversity by providing a suitable surface and stopping the need to walk on adjacent landscapes.
While this section of the path is temporarily closed there will be a fully signed temporary diversion route in place along footpaths and pavements – following the pedestrian path along the A149 between the Jolly Sailors and the Dalegate Market shops.
The work, which will cost £52,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.
Most Read
- 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
- 2 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
- 3 Police swoop on Norwich address
- 4 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
- 5 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
- 6 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
- 7 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision
- 8 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
- 9 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
- 10 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones