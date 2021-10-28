Norfolk Coast Path to close for eight weeks for resurfacing

Published: 2:57 PM October 28, 2021

The entrance to the Drove footpath in Burnham Deepdale, which leads to the section of the Norfolk coast path that is being resurfaced. - Credit: Google

The Norfolk Coast Path between Brancaster Staithe and The Drove at Burnham Deepdale is to be closed to allow for resurfacing work to be completed.

Resurfacing work is due to begin on Monday, November 1, and will take eight weeks to complete.

The resurfacing will involve levelling out the current surface of the path, reestablishing the width and laying a new unsealed granite surface which will be between 1.2m and 1.5m wide.

It is hoped the improvements will help the route’s accessibility and biodiversity by providing a suitable surface and stopping the need to walk on adjacent landscapes.

A map of the planned coast path closure, with the closure in red and the diversion in green. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

While this section of the path is temporarily closed there will be a fully signed temporary diversion route in place along footpaths and pavements – following the pedestrian path along the A149 between the Jolly Sailors and the Dalegate Market shops.

The work, which will cost £52,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.