Five-year-old left with serious head injuries after collision with bicycle

A five-year-old has been left with serious head injuries after he was hit by a bicycle in King's Lynn. - Credit: Google

A five-year-old has been left with serious head injuries after he was hit by a bicycle as he was crossing a road.

The boy was crossing Bagge Road, in King's Lynn, at about 8.45pm, on Thursday, June 2, when he was involved in a collision with a bicycle.

He has since been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

Norfolk Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information which could help police.

Anyone with information should contact PC Wendy Frary at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101 or email wendy.frary@norfolk.police.uk

