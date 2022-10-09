News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Part of north Norfolk town road to close for five days

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:51 PM October 9, 2022
Mount Street and Bond Street, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Mount Street and Bond Street, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Part of a road in a north Norfolk town is set to be closed for five days from tomorrow as work to install two new bollards and increase the width of the pavement takes place.

Bond Street in Cromer will be closed on Monday, October 10, from the junction with Mount Street and the junction with Church Street for the majority of the week.

The aim of the work is to increase the safety of pedestrians and make it easier and safer for HGV's to turn into Bond Street.

Access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained at all times.

A diversion route along Mount Street and Church Street will be in place for the duration but access to Bond Street will be available from Church Street.

Norfolk County Council has thanked people for their patience while this footway improvement work is carried out.

The work, which will cost £2,400, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Tiffany Long, 24, of the White Hart in Ashill

'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Rebellion Way is a new long-distance cycle route which will soon launch in Norfolk

New 233-mile cycle route exploring Norfolk countryside to launch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
La Mama's

Takeaway with zero rating for food hygiene could be prosecuted

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a group of people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man knocked unconscious and jaw fractured in city assault

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon