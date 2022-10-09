Part of north Norfolk town road to close for five days

Part of a road in a north Norfolk town is set to be closed for five days from tomorrow as work to install two new bollards and increase the width of the pavement takes place.

Bond Street in Cromer will be closed on Monday, October 10, from the junction with Mount Street and the junction with Church Street for the majority of the week.

The aim of the work is to increase the safety of pedestrians and make it easier and safer for HGV's to turn into Bond Street.

Access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained at all times.

A diversion route along Mount Street and Church Street will be in place for the duration but access to Bond Street will be available from Church Street.

Norfolk County Council has thanked people for their patience while this footway improvement work is carried out.

The work, which will cost £2,400, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.