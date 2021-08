Published: 12:40 PM August 29, 2021

A 50,000kg boat will be carried by police escort from Hoveton to Ipswich on Tuesday - Credit: PA

A 50,000kg boat will be carried by police escort from Hoveton to Ipswich on Tuesday, potentially causing delays to other drivers on the route.

Police have advised that the delays could begin when the boat - which is 5.1m wide, 5.15m high and 21.5m long - is transported from Hoveton’s Tunstead Road at 9am.

The load will be escorted to Fox's Marina, in Wherstead, just outside Ipswich, via:

Local Roads - Tunstead Rd - Horning Rd West - A1151 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - (possible break Chalk Hill layby) B1085 Red Lodge - A11 - A14 - A142 - A14 - A1308 slip - A14 - A14 J55 Copdock slip - A14 - A137 - local roads to site.

An alternative route could see the boat carried via: A14 - A142 A11 - A1304 - Newmarket/Kentford - B1506 - A14 - A1308 slip - A14 - A14 J55 Copdock slip - A14 - A137 - local roads to site.