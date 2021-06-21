Delays likely as 75ft boat taken along A47 and A11

Published: 9:11 AM June 21, 2021

Police have warned a 75ft boat will be travelling along the A47 and A11 on Tuesday. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A massive boat will travel through the county on Tuesday, likely causing delays on some of Norfolk's main roads.

It is being taken from Ashmanhaugh, on the edge of the Norfolk Broads near Hoveton, to the M25, where Norfolk Police will hand it over to continue on to Southampton.

The boat, 75ft long and 18ft wide, will start its journey from Rectory Road in Ashmanhaugh at 10am, travelling through local roads before joining the A149 via Stalham Road.

It will then head south to the A47 before joining the A11 and heading out of the county.

Norfolk Police is advising drivers of potential delays on the roads while the load is escorted through the county.