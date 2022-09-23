News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning of delays as police escort 27m boat through Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:24 PM September 23, 2022
Police will escort an abnormal load through Norfolk. File photo. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are escorting a boat through Norfolk on September 27 - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Drivers are being advised to avoid some roads as an abnormal load is set to be escorted through Norfolk.

The boat will be escorted by police on Tuesday, September 27, at 1pm.

The load, from Rectory Road in Ashmanhaugh, is a 5.6m wide and 27m long boat.

Its destination is Tunstead Road in Hoveton.

The route is as follows: Rectory Road, School Road,  the A1151,  Horning Road West and Tunstead Road.

Police have warned drivers to expect delays on these roads.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon