Leaving Norfolk over Easter? Here is when to travel to beat the queues

Here are the best times to travel this Easter bank holiday weekend - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Many people will be planning trips to see family and friends this Easter bank holiday weekend and it looks like it could be exceptionally busy on the roads.

The RAC has predicted that people across the country could be making 21 million trips - which would be the highest number since the company first started tracking motorists' plans in 2014.

Travellers have been advised to plan ahead and avoid the busiest times if possible amid concerns the Easter getaway could cause travel chaos.

Flight cancellations and long queues at airports could be experienced over the Easter bank holiday weekend - Credit: Press Association Images

Holidaymakers have already experienced flight cancellations this week and queues for cross Channel ferry services look set to continue as a number of P&O vessels remain detained due to safety issues.

Motorists are advised to travel on Thursday or early on Saturday if they can in order to have the best chance of avoiding long queues.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “All our polling suggests that Good Friday will be the busiest getaway day for Easter trips and staycations.

"If some drivers can leave on Thursday or early Saturday, they may miss some of the jams.”

Overnight lane closures are planned along the A11 from Norwich to Thetford over the Easter weekend.

Closures will be in place at various points this weekend between 9pm and 5am on Friday, April 15, Saturday, April 16, and Monday, April 18.

A section of the A47 from the Thickthorn roundabout and Little Melton will also see lane closures overnight on Thursday, April 14, between 8pm and 5am on Friday, April 15.

Drivers can also expect to pay £20 more at the pumps than they did this time last year due to higher fuel prices.

Train travel will be disrupted due to a number of planned engineering works by National Rail - Credit: Archant

Rail passengers have been warned of delays as Network Rail is set to carry out 530 engineering projects at a cost of £83 million, including along some Greater Anglia routes.

People travelling by air could face difficulties as flight cancellations and long queues at UK airports continue due to difficulties recruiting new staff and an increase in employees being off work with Covid-related sickness.

Good Friday will be the busiest day for air travel with 2,430 flights due to depart.

Despite travel woes, the weather will make for a sunny and warm bank holiday with highs of 20C expected in parts of Norfolk.