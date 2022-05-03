Driver has Bentley seized for having no insurance

A Bentley was seized by police after a driver was stopped near Beccles and was found to be driving the car without insurance - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A Bentley was seized by police near Beccles after the driver was found to have no insurance for the car.

The car was stopped in Shadingfield over the weekend by the East Kestrel team from Lowestoft Police.

The driver did not have insurance for the vehicle which led to it being seized by officers and the driver was "dealt with" for the offence.

