Road closed after two-car crash close to ambulance station

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:06 AM August 25, 2022
Anson Road in Beccles is currently closed in both directions.

Anson Road in Beccles is currently closed in both directions. - Credit: Google Maps

A town centre road has been closed following a two-vehicle crash close to an ambulance station.

Anson Way in Beccles is currently closed in both directions, blocking access to a number of businesses.

Police and ambulance crews are on the scene tending to those involved and clearing the area.

Following the crash, police are asking drivers to avoid Anson Road until it reopens.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.


Suffolk Live News
Beccles News

