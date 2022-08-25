Road closed after two-car crash close to ambulance station

Anson Road in Beccles is currently closed in both directions. - Credit: Google Maps

A town centre road has been closed following a two-vehicle crash close to an ambulance station.

Anson Way in Beccles is currently closed in both directions, blocking access to a number of businesses.

Police and ambulance crews are on the scene tending to those involved and clearing the area.

Emergency services are attending two vehicle collision Anson Way, #Beccles.

Road is blocked in both directions close to Ambulance Station.

Please avoid Anson Way to allow the drivers to be tended to, their vehicles removed and the road re-opened.



#187 pic.twitter.com/yJBSX96J5Z — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) August 25, 2022

Following the crash, police are asking drivers to avoid Anson Road until it reopens.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.



