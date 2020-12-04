Bridge to be closed overnight with traffic diverted

Published: 1:27 PM December 4, 2020

Overnight closures to carry out maintenance works to Beccles Bridge will take place later this month. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A road will be closed temporarily with traffic diverted as work is carried out on a bridge.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out overnight maintenance works on Bridge Street, Beccles between December 21 and December 23.

With the work being carried out to Beccles Bridge over two nights, it means that in order for the repairs and inspections to take place, Bridge Street will be closed temporarily from 8pm each evening until 6am the following morning.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states: "Bridge Street closed at Beccles Bridge for 10 metres eastbound and 10 metres westbound.

"Overnight closures to carry out maintenance works and principal inspection to Beccles Bridge."

It adds that with the carriageway to be closed, the footway will remain open to pedestrians.

An eastbound diversion route and westbound diversion route will be in operation



