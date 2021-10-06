News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Petition attracts 150 signatures amid village speeding fears

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:11 PM October 6, 2021   
Resident David Bell, and parish councillor, Sara Harrold, with the petition calling for tighter spee

Resident David Bell, pictured with concerned parish councillor, Sara Harrold. Mr Bell has collected 178 signatures on a petition calling for tighter speed limits and road markings at the crossroads in Barnham Broom. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A man concerned about speeding in his village has collected more than 150 signatures from his community, calling for action to stop someone being hurt.

David Bell said the speed limit of 30mph within Barnham Broom and 60mph outside the village were “not fit for purpose”.  

The crossroads in Barnham Broom where residents are calling for speeding restrictions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The crossroads in Barnham Broom where residents are calling for speeding restrictions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


Barnham Broom lies between Wymondham, Dereham and Norwich, and Mr Bell has collected 178 signatures from locals calling for reduced speed limits and improved road markings. 

“Because we don’t have proper footpaths or street lighting, it can be quite dangerous to say the least," he said.

Honingham Road at the crossroads in Barnham Broom where residents are calling for speeding restrictions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Honingham Road at the crossroads in Barnham Broom where residents are calling for speeding restrictions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Bell said a cyclist had recently been knocked off his bike at the village crossroads and was hospitalised.

He added: “I’m surprised that nobody’s actually been killed, touch wood.

Resident David Bell, and parish councillor, Sara Harrold, with the petition calling for tighter spee

Resident David Bell, and parish councillor, Sara Harrold, with a petition calling for tighter speed limits and road markings at the crossroads in Barnham Broom. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“You get tankers coming through here, people with low loaders - it’s a village. It’s madness.

“All I want is to stop somebody from getting hurt and the village being ruined."

Mill Road at the crossroads in Barnham Broom where residents are calling for speeding restrictions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mill Road at the crossroads in Barnham Broom where residents are calling for speeding restrictions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Norfolk County Council (NCC) spokesperson said there were no immediate plans to lower the speed limits, but that some road markings had recently been replaced.

They added that NCC will meet with parish councils to discuss ways of mitigating the impact of the planned Western Link - which could include lower speed limits.

Bell Road at the crossroads in Barnham Broom where residents are calling for speeding restrictions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bell Road at the crossroads in Barnham Broom where residents are calling for speeding restrictions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Local county councillor Margaret Dewsbury said: “Lots of the parishes between A11 and A47 are concerned about vehicles rat-running through their country lanes to avoid hold ups at Thickthorn or Longwater junctions and many people are saying that the traffic seems to be going much faster these days.

“This is a concern because there are increasing numbers of pedestrians, runners, dog walkers and cyclists also using these roads, many of which are winding, have blind bends and no footpaths.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

“NCC is working with parishes to consider measures that could be used to influence drivers and make them slow down.

“We have a parish partnership grant by which parishes and Norfolk County Council each pays half towards traffic schemes, flashing signs, trods and so on etc to make roads safer.

Norwich Road at the crossroads in Barnham Broom where residents are calling for speeding restrictions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Road at the crossroads in Barnham Broom where residents are calling for speeding restrictions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“Applications for the grant have to be submitted by the beginning of December so this is a hot topic at the moment.”

A police spokesperson said: “Concerns regarding speeding in the village were raised with police in August.

“Since then officers have carried out an increased number of hi-visibility speed enforcement patrols with fixed penalty notices and warnings issued where appropriate.”

Norfolk County Council
Norfolk Police
Norfolk Highways
A11 Norfolk News
A47 News
Wymondham News

