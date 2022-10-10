Bridge to close for five days for roadworks

Banningham Road Bridge near Aylsham is to close for five days for maintenance work - Credit: Matthew Usher

A bridge on a Norfolk road is to close for five days for maintenance work.

Engineering works will take place at Banningham Road Bridge in Burgh and Tuttington, near Aylsham, between Monday, October 24 and Friday, October 28.

The closure will start just north of the bridge and continue south on Banningham Road for 30 metres.

A map of where the roadworks will take place and the diversion route - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The work involves installing and replacing the close-boarded timber fencing at all four corners of the bridge.

The road will be closed in order to keep workers safe while it is being carried out.

The work will cost £5,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.



