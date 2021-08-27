Bank holiday traffic begins to build in Norfolk

Published: 12:54 PM August 27, 2021

Drivers can expect delays around Norfolk as the bank holiday weekend starts and traffic begins to build.

The Acle Straight is experiencing slow traffic heading towards Great Yarmouth and the coast. Vehicles are going at an average speed of 15mph.

There is also traffic building around King's Lynn, with delays of around 20 minutes and traffic moving at 10mph.

The A17 has traffic from King's Lynn up to Sutton Bridge, the A47 has queues between Eau Brink Road and Hardwick Roundabout, and the A149's queues span from Hardwick Roundabout to past Gaywood River.

Traffic is beginning to build on the A47 near Wisbech, and there is minor traffic around Cromer and Sheringham.

Queues were expected today and tomorrow morning due to tourists entering Norfolk for the August Bank Holiday.

Coastal and tourist areas have already seen a busy few weeks and families enjoy a staycation during the summer holidays.

