Part of north Norfolk road to close for essential works

Part of the B1155 between Burnham Market and Burnham Overy Town is set to close while roadworks takes place. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of a road between two Norfolk villages will be closed to traffic on a number of days in May while roadworks takes place.

The work, costing £22,000, is due to be carried out on a section of the B1155 Overy Road, between Burnham Market and Burnham Overy Town, while resurfacing and line painting is carried out.

The road closures will only be in place for a number of hours at a time on the following dates:

May 4: Road stud removal during evening/overnight works from 7pm

May 7: Surface dressing during daytime and weekend 9.30-4pm

May 17: Road marking replacement overnight from 7pm

May 20: Road stud replacement overnight from 7pm

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors Tarmac and Keir Highway Services.

A fully signed diversion route will be in operation during the works and access to properties will be maintained at all times.

Norfolk County Council has thanked people for their patience while the works are carried out.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.