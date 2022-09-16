North Norfolk road closed after car crashes into ditch

The B1150 North Walsham Road at Westwick, north Norfolk, has been closed after a car crashed into a ditch near Captain's Pond - Credit: Google

A north Norfolk road has been closed after a car crashed into a ditch.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the B1150 North Walsham Road in Westwick, near to Captain's Pond, at 4.15am this morning (September 16).

Police remain at the scene and have said the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

A fire crew from North Walsham also attended and used hydraulic rescue equipment to cut someone from the vehicle.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

It is currently unknown if any injuries have been sustained.







