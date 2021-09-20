News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to it roof

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:24 AM September 20, 2021    Updated: 8:52 AM September 20, 2021
A12-Police-Road-Closed-Crash

The B1149 Norwich Road is closed due to a crash - Credit: Tom Potter

The B1149 Norwich road is currently closed in both directions following reports a car has flipped on to its roof.

The B1149 Norwich Road is closed both directions between Holt and Saxthorpe near Sweet Briar Lane.

A vehicle has reportedly flipped on its roof and a fuel spillage has occurred, forcing police to close the road. 

Update: Edgefield road is now open (8.52am). 

Norfolk Live
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris Taylor came across the wreck of the SS Commodore off Sheringham. 

Video

'I couldn't believe my eyes' - snorkeller finds 125-year-old shipwreck

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance over the A47 following an incident near Longwater

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
John Bullard crushes a Red Bull can as Red Bull accuses Bullards of a conflict of interest with the

Exclusive

Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to an incident near KFC. 

Suffolk Live

Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon