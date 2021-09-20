Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to it roof

Published: 8:24 AM September 20, 2021 Updated: 8:52 AM September 20, 2021

The B1149 Norwich Road is closed due to a crash - Credit: Tom Potter

The B1149 Norwich road is currently closed in both directions following reports a car has flipped on to its roof.

The B1149 Norwich Road is closed both directions between Holt and Saxthorpe near Sweet Briar Lane.

A vehicle has reportedly flipped on its roof and a fuel spillage has occurred, forcing police to close the road.

Update: Edgefield road is now open (8.52am).