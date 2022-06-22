Road closed in mid Norfolk after electrical cables catch fire

A road between Hardingham and Kimberly, near Wymondham, has been closed due to an electric cable catching fire - Credit: Google

A road has been closed due to electric cables catching fire in mid Norfolk.

Fire services and the police are currently at the scene between Hardingham and Kimberly near Wymondham.

The B1135 has been closed to traffic between the two villages.

Police were called at 1.40pm to reports that a power cable had caught alight at the junction with Danemoor Lane and Norwich Road.

The fire service were then called and an appliance from Earlham attended the scene.

The crew used fixed firefighting equipment to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for any hot spots.

The stop message was sent at 2.32pm.

The road remains closed and UK Power Network engineers are also in attendance.



