Two car crash closes road
Published: 1:01 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM July 2, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A West Norfolk road has reopened after being closed for hours following a two-car collision at a junction.
Police were called around 9.30am on Friday to the B1153 at East Walton at the Castle Acre/West Acre turning.
The ambulance service also attended just before 10.30am.
One person was assessed at the scene and did not require transportation to hospital.
The vehicles involved in the collision were a Ford Fiesta and a Kia Niro.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "The road was closed as a result but the closures were lifted just before midday."
