B1108 closed at Kimberley as level crossing refurbished

Noah Vickers

Published: 1:11 PM May 11, 2021   
The level crossing at Kimberley

The level crossing at Kimberley

The B1108 at Kimberley, near Wymondham, is closed to all traffic from May 11 until May 17, while the Mid-Norfolk Railway refurbishes Kimberley Park station’s level crossing. 

The crossing will be replaced and a new road surface laid, with work diversions signposted until the work is complete. 

Mid-Norfolk Railway Preservation Trust chairman Charlie Robinson apologised for the disruption caused to the Norwich-Watton road, but said road users will soon have a “modern level crossing that will be to the highest railway standards.”

The B1108 road surface at the Kimberley level crossing

As part of the refurbishment, the railway will re-lay the road surface at the crossing.

“Once this work is complete and, with the refurbishment of the Yaxham Road crossing in Dereham last year, the two crossings on major roads that are the responsibility of the railway will now have been renewed and should not therefore require any further work for many years to come,” said Mr Robinson.

The work is being partly funded by public donations. The appeal is still open and donations can be made online at: www.mnr.org.uk/kimberleyappeal

