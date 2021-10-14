Pedestrian hit by lorry in Aylsham
Published: 12:14 PM October 14, 2021
- Credit: Google
A pedestrian has been hit by a lorry in Aylsham.
Police were called to the scene at 10.54am following reports of a crash at the junction between the A140 and Burgh Lane.
An air ambulance was called though injuries are not life-threatening at this stage.
Police are still at the scene and traffic is building in the area.
