Pedestrian hit by lorry in Aylsham

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:14 PM October 14, 2021   
The roundabout between Burgh Lane and the A140

The roundabout between Burgh Lane and the A140 near Aylsham - Credit: Google

A pedestrian has been hit by a lorry in Aylsham.

Police were called to the scene at 10.54am following reports of a crash at the junction between the A140 and Burgh Lane.

An air ambulance was called though injuries are not life-threatening at this stage.

Police are still at the scene and traffic is building in the area. 

Norfolk Live
Aylsham News

