A140 closed both ways after crash

Published: 10:06 AM July 20, 2021

A crash on the A140 at Aylsham has closed the road in both directions. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Part of the A140 is currently closed in both directions after a crash.

Norfolk Police confirmed the road closure on Tuesday morning.

The road is blocked both ways at Aylsham.

"Drive with care and seek alternative routes," the force said on Twitter.

More to follow.

You may also want to watch:

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.