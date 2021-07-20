News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A140 closed both ways after crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:06 AM July 20, 2021   
A crash on the A140 at Aylsham has closed the road in both directions.

A crash on the A140 at Aylsham has closed the road in both directions. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Part of the A140 is currently closed in both directions after a crash.

Norfolk Police confirmed the road closure on Tuesday morning.

The road is blocked both ways at Aylsham.

"Drive with care and seek alternative routes," the force said on Twitter.

More to follow.

You may also want to watch:

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital
  2. 2 Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes
  3. 3 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
  1. 4 Best pub in Norfolk named by National Pub and Bar Awards
  2. 5 The countries you can fly to England from with no quarantine
  3. 6 Pub shuts for 10 days - a few days after reopening
  4. 7 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
  5. 8 Students' protest after school named in sex abuse list
  6. 9 'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies
  7. 10 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
Norfolk Live
Aylsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road in Norwich, on Saturday morning.

Norfolk Police | Updated

City road blocked off to treat man suffering medical episode

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Students and staff at the Mildenhall College were given the chance to see an Army Apache Helicopter

Norfolk Live

RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils

What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Major road closed in two places after crashes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus