A140 closed both ways after crash
Published: 10:06 AM July 20, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Part of the A140 is currently closed in both directions after a crash.
Norfolk Police confirmed the road closure on Tuesday morning.
The road is blocked both ways at Aylsham.
"Drive with care and seek alternative routes," the force said on Twitter.
More to follow.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
