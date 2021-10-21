News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk roads set for 'autumn rush' as families head on half term getaways

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:05 PM October 21, 2021   
Queues are forming in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk could see an “autumn rush” on its roads as families head to the county for their half term getaways.  - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Norfolk could see an “autumn rush” on its roads as families head to the county for their half term getaways. 

An estimated 19.4 million leisure trips by car will take place across the UK between Friday and Sunday, according to the RAC. 

Friday is the final day schools are open before the half-term break in many parts of England and Wales. 

A survey of 1,400 drivers indicated that Saturday will be the most popular day with 5.6 million journeys, followed by Sunday (4.6 million) and Friday (4.3 million).

Devon and Yorkshire are the most popular destinations, followed by Norfolk, Suffolk, Dorset, Blackpool, the Lancashire coast and Cornwall. 

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Summer might be long gone but these figures suggest there might still be something of an autumn rush on the roads in the coming days as millions of drivers look to get away for the half-term holidays.”

