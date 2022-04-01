News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Audi driver caught travelling at 100mph on A47 with baby in car

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:35 PM April 1, 2022
Police signage

An Audi driver was stopped by officers on the A47 after travelling at 100mph with a two-year-old in the car. - Credit: PA

An Audi driver who was caught travelling at 100mph on the A47 had a baby in the car.

In a tweet on Friday (April 1) evening, Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it had stopped the vehicle on the road at Acle.

A two-year-old baby was found to be present in the car.

Police have been contacted for more information.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

"An amazing man": Ian James Martin, known to his loved ones as James, has been described as having a "natural charisma"

Norfolk Coroner's Court

Media officer found dead at home described as an 'amazing man'

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A Southern Electric gas bill and a gas stove burner as the Government has unveiled a package of refo

Why you should take a meter reading before April 1

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Edward Allen, of Russell Scientific Instruments in Dereham, which is set to close

'My staff are best in the world' - esteemed firm to close after 160 years

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Hanson and Alison Brewster have taken on the Horse and Groom in Tunstead. 

Food and Drink

Norfolk pub 'absolutely packed' as it reopens with new owners and refurb

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon