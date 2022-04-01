Audi driver caught travelling at 100mph on A47 with baby in car
Published: 8:35 PM April 1, 2022
- Credit: PA
An Audi driver who was caught travelling at 100mph on the A47 had a baby in the car.
In a tweet on Friday (April 1) evening, Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it had stopped the vehicle on the road at Acle.
A two-year-old baby was found to be present in the car.
Police have been contacted for more information.
