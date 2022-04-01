Audi driver caught travelling at 100mph on A47 with baby in car

An Audi driver was stopped by officers on the A47 after travelling at 100mph with a two-year-old in the car. - Credit: PA

An Audi driver who was caught travelling at 100mph on the A47 had a baby in the car.

In a tweet on Friday (April 1) evening, Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it had stopped the vehicle on the road at Acle.

#A47 Acle - Vehicle stopped for travelling at 100mph (70 limit ) also present in the car was their two year old baby. #SlowDown #Fatal4. #StickToTheLimit 1429/7007 pic.twitter.com/gcyaLTDHim — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 1, 2022

Police have been contacted for more information.

