Driver taken to hospital after Audi drives off A47 into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:42 AM April 13, 2022
Updated: 10:08 AM April 13, 2022
A47 crash at Saddlebow roundabout

An Audi has crashed into a ditch heading eastbound on the A47 near the Saddlebow roundabout - Credit: Google

A person has been taken to hospital after their car left the road and crashed into a ditch in King's Lynn.

Police were called at 6.30am following reports of a crash on the A47 eastbound at the Saddlebow roundabout.

An Audi had driven off the road and ended up in a ditch.

The driver was taken to hospital for further assessment having sustained minor injuries.

A Norfolk Fire Service crew from King's Lynn attended and made the area safe. 

Officers remain at the scene and the vehicle is set to be recovered in due course.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, a Fiat 500 crashed on Lyng Road in North Tuddenham, near Dereham. 

Police remain at the scene awaiting recovery and slow traffic has been reported in the area.

