Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Audi A3 abandoned on riverbank after crash at ford

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:28 PM October 11, 2022
An Audi A3 has been abandoned on a riverbank after crashing as it crossed a ford.

Police were called at 9.50pm on Monday (October 10) to reports of a single-vehicle collision at Shotesham Ford.

The Audi A3 appears to have crashed as it crossed the causeway through the River Tas.

No injuries were sustained during the incident.

Norfolk Police have confirmed that the vehicle will be recovered in due course.

