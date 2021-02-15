Five-mile diversions as Attleborough high street to close for four nights

Published: 12:47 PM February 15, 2021 Updated: 1:11 PM February 15, 2021

Attleborough High Street is set to close for four night. Pictured is a build-up of traffic in the town in 2018 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Drivers will be forced to take a lengthy diversion as a town's high street shuts for four nights.

From Monday (February 15) evening, High Street in Attleborough will be closed from Connaught Plain for 40 metres in the direction of London Road.

The restriction will be in place overnight for four nights, from 7pm to 7.30am, until Friday morning.

The closure is to allow Anglian Water to connect a new water supply on the road.

Diversion routes of around five miles, or 10 minutes, are in place for drivers travelling in both directions.

Heading westbound from the High Street, motorists will be diverted via London Road, the A11, the B1077 Queens Road, Church Street, Surrogate Street, Connaught Road and onto Connaught Plain.

Going eastbound, drivers are diverted via Exchange Street, Queens Road, the A11 and finally onto London Road before reaching the High Street.

