Police reopen road after cabinet fell from back of van
Published: 6:12 PM April 9, 2022
Updated: 7:06 PM April 9, 2022
Police closed a main route into Norwich after a cabinet fell out the back of a van.
Officers dealt with the incident in the B1149 Holt Road, near the village of Corputsy, and traffic was unable to pass for a short period of time.
The road is one of the main routes which connects Holt with Norwich.
A Norfolk police spokesman said armed police were called because they "happened to be the nearest unit available".
The road has now reopened.
