Police reopen road after cabinet fell from back of van

Police closed a main route into Norwich after a cabinet fell out the back of a van.

Officers dealt with the incident in the B1149 Holt Road, near the village of Corputsy, and traffic was unable to pass for a short period of time.

The road is one of the main routes which connects Holt with Norwich.

A Norfolk police spokesman said armed police were called because they "happened to be the nearest unit available".

The road has now reopened.

