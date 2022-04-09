News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police reopen road after cabinet fell from back of van

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:12 PM April 9, 2022
Updated: 7:06 PM April 9, 2022
Police have closed Holt Road, near Corputsy.

Police closed a main route into Norwich after a cabinet fell out the back of a van.

Officers dealt with the incident in the B1149 Holt Road, near the village of Corputsy, and traffic was unable to pass for a short period of time.

The road is one of the main routes which connects Holt with Norwich.

A Norfolk police spokesman said armed police were called because they "happened to be the nearest unit available".

The road has now reopened.

