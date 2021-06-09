Norfolk morning traffic: A146 gas works and A47 delays continue

Published: 9:20 AM June 9, 2021

Long queues have already formed on parts of the A47, A11 and A146 as drivers head into the city.

Roadworks on the A47 continue to cause delays, with waits of between 10 and 20 minutes currently on the Norwich Southern Bypass.

The entrance to the A47 westbound from the A140 roundabout at Harford Bridge is also closed to traffic, meaning an alternative route will be needed.

Traffic sensors also show a lot of build-up around Thickthorn and along the A11 Newmarket Road heading into Norwich.

The A147 inner ringroad also looks busy along Riverside Road and all the way back to St Crispins Road, in part due to the closure of Thorpe Road by the railway station.

You may also want to watch:

There are further delays on the A146 Loddon Road at Holverston, with two-way traffic lights in place due to Cadent gas works.

And the A140 Holt Road remains closed south of the NDR turn off in both directions.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

