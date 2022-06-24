News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Ten-mile diversion to end as Acle road set to reopen

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:31 PM June 24, 2022
Roadworks on the A1065 in Acle which have been forcing drivers to take long detours.

Roadworks on the A1064 in Acle which have been forcing drivers to take long detours. - Credit: Liz Coates

Anglian Water hopes to reopen the A1064 in Acle this afternoon, as roadworks are causing long delays for drivers.

The road, between Hermitage Close and Boat Dyke Lane, closed at the start of the week due to a burst water main, forcing motorists to choose between a 10-mile detour through either Wroxham or Great Yarmouth.

Drivers then faced further delays when a sinkhole opened up on one of the diversion routes through Wroxham.

But now Anglian Water bosses are hopeful they will be able to reopen the road this afternoon (Friday, June 24) and say it will definitely be back in use by tomorrow.

It comes after repair work was completed yesterday.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "After the water main burst we had to close the road due to the size of the road and the hole which made it an emergency and impossible to complete while keeping the road open."

Acle News

Don't Miss

Sung Kang with staff at the Bird in Hand in Wreningham.

Norfolk Live News

Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Floods on Harling Road in Garboldisham.

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A gold Mercedes crashed into Swaffham's Iceland store's windows on Tuesday morning (June 21)

Norfolk Live News

Gold Mercedes crashes through windows of Norfolk supermarket

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Cantley Cock pub offers bottomless ribs, wings and sides on Wednesdays. 

Food and Drink

Customers flocking to Norfolk pub for its unlimited chicken wings and ribs

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon