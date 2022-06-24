Ten-mile diversion to end as Acle road set to reopen

Roadworks on the A1064 in Acle which have been forcing drivers to take long detours. - Credit: Liz Coates

Anglian Water hopes to reopen the A1064 in Acle this afternoon, as roadworks are causing long delays for drivers.

The road, between Hermitage Close and Boat Dyke Lane, closed at the start of the week due to a burst water main, forcing motorists to choose between a 10-mile detour through either Wroxham or Great Yarmouth.

Drivers then faced further delays when a sinkhole opened up on one of the diversion routes through Wroxham.

But now Anglian Water bosses are hopeful they will be able to reopen the road this afternoon (Friday, June 24) and say it will definitely be back in use by tomorrow.

It comes after repair work was completed yesterday.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "After the water main burst we had to close the road due to the size of the road and the hole which made it an emergency and impossible to complete while keeping the road open."