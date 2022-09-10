News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ambulance called after two-car crash in Norfolk village

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:41 PM September 10, 2022
A car was left badly damaged following a crash in Brooke

A car was left badly damaged following a crash in Brooke - Credit: Submitted

An ambulance was called to the scene of a two-car crash in a Norfolk village.

The collision happened at about 12pm on Norwich Road near the Pace garage in Brooke. 

Two cars, a Renault Koleos and a Seat, were involved.

The road was blocked until the cars were recovered following the crash

The road was blocked until the cars were recovered following the crash - Credit: Submitted

Both cars were left badly damaged following the crash, with the side of one car ripped off and its wheel torn off its axel.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the crash.

The road was blocked following the incident until the cars were recovered and moved off the road.



