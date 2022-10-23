Ambulance called to Norfolk crash

An ambulance has been called to a crash in Bawsey, west Norfolk - Credit: Google/PA

An ambulance has been called to a crash in west Norfolk.

The collision happened on the B1145 between Gayton and King's Lynn at about 2.50pm on Sunday, October 23.

The road has been left partially blocked near to the Sandboy pub in Bawsey, causing congestion to build in the area.

Norfolk Fire Service crews from King's Lynn attended, making the scene safe and releasing people from their vehicles into the care of the paramedics.

Drivers continue to be affected by congestion, according to the AA traffic map.



