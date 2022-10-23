News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Ambulance called to Norfolk crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:26 PM October 23, 2022
An ambulance has been called to a crash in Bawsey, west Norfolk

An ambulance has been called to a crash in Bawsey, west Norfolk - Credit: Google/PA

An ambulance has been called to a crash in west Norfolk.

The collision happened on the B1145 between Gayton and King's Lynn at about 2.50pm on Sunday, October 23.

The road has been left partially blocked near to the Sandboy pub in Bawsey, causing congestion to build in the area.

Norfolk Fire Service crews from King's Lynn attended, making the scene safe and releasing people from their vehicles into the care of the paramedics.

Drivers continue to be affected by congestion, according to the AA traffic map.


Norfolk Live News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Free school meal evouchers and gift cards can be used by families over Easter at a range of supermar

'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash

Updated

Road reopens after two air ambulances called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ben Handley, chef patron at The Duck Inn, is delighted with recent recognition

'Over the moon!': Norfolk pub's delight after roast named among UK's best

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon